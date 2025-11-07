Turkcell Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Economic Challenges

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As ( (TKC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As presented to its investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is a leading telecommunications company in Turkey, providing a range of mobile, fixed telecom, digital services, and financial services. In its latest earnings report for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, Turkcell reported a significant increase in total revenue, reaching TRY 171.2 billion, up from TRY 152.7 billion in the same period last year. The company’s gross profit also rose to TRY 48.5 billion, driven by strong performance in its telecommunications and financial services segments. Despite the challenges posed by a hyperinflationary economy, Turkcell managed to increase its adjusted EBITDA to TRY 74.9 billion, reflecting robust operational efficiency and strategic cost management. Looking ahead, Turkcell’s management remains optimistic about sustaining growth through continued investment in technology and expansion of its digital and financial services offerings.

