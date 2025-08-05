Turkcell Finalizes Sale of Ukrainian Subsidiaries for $538.7 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Turkcell Iletisim ( (TKC) ) has shared an update.

On August 4, 2025, Turkcell announced the final sale price of its Ukrainian subsidiaries, Lifecell LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, and LLC Ukrtower, to DVL Telecom, a part of NJJ Holding group. The transaction, initially announced on September 9, 2024, was completed for a final price of 538.7 million USD, following adjustments for cash and debt. This strategic move results in the termination of Turkcell’s subsidiary relationships in Ukraine and reflects a significant shift in its operational focus, with the transaction value representing 17.1% of the company’s latest annual financial statements.

Turkcell Iletisim achieves a strong overall score driven by its robust financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. The company’s strategic growth in techfin and cloud services and strong revenue increase are significant strengths. However, the technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and challenges from market competition and currency volatility need to be monitored.

More about Turkcell Iletisim

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a leading telecommunications company based in Istanbul, Turkey. The company is involved in providing telecommunications services, customer relationship management, and telecommunications infrastructure management.

Average Trading Volume: 911,615

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5B

