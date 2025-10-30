Turbo Energy Appoints Lucia Tamarit as New CFO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Turbo Energy, S.A. Sponsored ADR ( (TURB) ) is now available.

On October 23, 2025, Turbo Energy, S.A. appointed Lucia Tamarit as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 20, 2025. Tamarit, who has extensive experience in international finance and operations, succeeds Alejandro Morangues. Her expertise in building finance teams and implementing ERP systems is expected to support Turbo Energy’s growth and operational efficiency. This strategic appointment is part of Turbo Energy’s efforts to strengthen its financial leadership as it continues to expand its market presence.

Spark’s Take on TURB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TURB is a Neutral.

Turbo Energy, S.A.’s overall stock score is influenced primarily by its financial struggles, with significant operational challenges and high liabilities. Although technical indicators suggest potential for a price increase, the negative valuation metrics present substantial risks. Improvement in operational efficiencies could enhance future prospects, but current financial health remains a concern.

More about Turbo Energy, S.A. Sponsored ADR

Turbo Energy, S.A., founded in 2013, is a global leader in AI-optimized solar energy storage technologies and solutions. The company offers scalable and modular energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and industrial users across Europe, North America, and South America, aiming to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources. Turbo Energy is a subsidiary of Umbrella Global Energy, S.A., focusing on sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,448,677

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $37.9M

