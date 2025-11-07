Turaco Gold Ltd Issues 800,000 New Securities on ASX

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Turaco Gold Ltd ( (AU:TCG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Turaco Gold Ltd has announced the issuance of 800,000 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TCG. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and potentially increase its capital base, reflecting a proactive approach to leveraging financial markets for growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TCG) stock is a Buy with a A$1.63 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Turaco Gold Ltd stock, see the AU:TCG Stock Forecast page.

More about Turaco Gold Ltd

Turaco Gold Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 2,239,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$452.3M

Find detailed analytics on TCG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue