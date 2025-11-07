Turaco Gold Issues New Shares Following Option Exercise

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Turaco Gold Ltd ( (AU:TCG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Turaco Gold Limited has announced the issuance of 800,000 ordinary shares following the exercise of unquoted options at $0.12 each. This move, made without a disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, reflects the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and suggests a strategic step in enhancing its capital structure.

More about Turaco Gold Ltd

Turaco Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker TCG.

Average Trading Volume: 2,239,204

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$452.3M

