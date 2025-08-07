Tullow Oil Director Acquires Significant Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tullow Oil ( (GB:TLW) ) has provided an announcement.

Tullow Oil plc announced a significant transaction involving Roald Goethe, a Non-Executive Director, who purchased 2,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.119 each, totaling £238,000. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects a notable investment in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Tullow Oil’s future prospects and stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TLW) stock is a Sell with a £18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tullow Oil stock, see the GB:TLW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TLW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TLW is a Neutral.

Tullow Oil’s overall score reflects strong cash flow and positive corporate events aimed at financial improvement, offset by concerns over balance sheet risks and bearish technical indicators. While the stock may be undervalued, the market momentum and leverage present significant challenges.

More about Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc is a multinational oil and gas exploration company, primarily engaged in the discovery and production of oil and natural gas. The company operates in various regions, focusing on Africa and South America, and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 5,764,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £209.4M

