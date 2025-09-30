Tullow Oil CFO Receives Share Award Vesting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tullow Oil ( (GB:TLW) ) has provided an update.

Tullow Oil announced the vesting of 71,056 ordinary shares awarded to Chief Financial Officer Richard Miller under the company’s 2014 Employee Share Award Plan. This transaction, conducted outside a trading venue, reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its key managerial personnel, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions of the company’s executive compensation strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TLW) stock is a Hold with a £11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tullow Oil stock, see the GB:TLW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TLW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TLW is a Neutral.

Tullow Oil’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which shows strong cash flow but significant balance sheet risks. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and poor valuation metrics further weigh on the score. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TLW stock, click here.

More about Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc is a multinational oil and gas exploration company, primarily focused on the exploration and production of oil in Africa and South America. The company is known for its significant presence in the oil industry, with a market focus on developing oil fields and maximizing production efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 6,132,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £157.6M

See more data about TLW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue