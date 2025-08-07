Tullow Oil Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Tullow Oil ( (GB:TLW) ).

Tullow Oil plc has announced that as of July 31, 2025, its issued share capital consists of 1,462,463,453 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of 10p, all carrying voting rights. This figure is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements regarding their interests in the company, in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TLW) stock is a Sell with a £18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tullow Oil stock, see the GB:TLW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TLW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TLW is a Neutral.

Tullow Oil’s overall score reflects strong cash flow and positive corporate events aimed at financial improvement, offset by concerns over balance sheet risks and bearish technical indicators. While the stock may be undervalued, the market momentum and leverage present significant challenges.

More about Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc is a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, primarily engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The company focuses on operations in Africa and South America, with a commitment to sustainable and responsible resource management.

Average Trading Volume: 5,764,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £209.4M

