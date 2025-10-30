Tuas Limited Director Acquires Shares, Signaling Confidence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tuas Ltd. ( (AU:TUA) ) has provided an announcement.

Tuas Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Sarah Lissa Kenny acquiring 15,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the company. This acquisition, valued at $101,087, was made through a purchase on the market, reflecting a direct interest in the company’s securities. This change in director’s interest may indicate a positive outlook or confidence in the company’s future performance, potentially impacting investor sentiment and the company’s market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 2,209,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.7B

