Tuas Limited Completes Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan

Tuas Ltd. ( (AU:TUA) ) has shared an update.

Tuas Limited has successfully completed a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to fund its proposed acquisition of M1 Limited, excluding its ICT business. The SPP was oversubscribed, receiving applications totaling approximately $75 million, surpassing the initial $50 million target. As a result, Tuas will allocate around 9 million new ordinary shares to about 3,000 shareholders, with trading set to commence on 6 October 2025. This move is expected to strengthen Tuas’s market position and enhance its operational capabilities.

More about Tuas Ltd.

Tuas Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing mobile network services. The company is based in Australia and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:TUA.

Average Trading Volume: 1,862,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.86B

