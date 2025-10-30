TTM Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Ttm Technologies ( (TTMI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ttm Technologies presented to its investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in the manufacturing of advanced technology products, including mission systems, RF components, and printed circuit boards, serving various sectors such as aerospace, defense, and data center computing.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, TTM Technologies announced a significant increase in net sales, reaching $752.7 million, marking a 22% rise compared to the same period last year. The company also reported a record non-GAAP net income of $71.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, showcasing robust financial performance.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include a GAAP net income of $53.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, and an adjusted EBITDA of $120.9 million, representing 16.1% of net sales. The company experienced strong demand in its Data Center Computing and Networking markets, largely driven by generative AI requirements, alongside double-digit growth in its Medical, Industrial, and Aerospace and Defense sectors.

Looking ahead, TTM Technologies projects fourth-quarter net sales to range between $730 million and $770 million, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share expected to be between $0.64 and $0.70. The company remains focused on maintaining its growth trajectory through strategic investments and market expansion.

Overall, TTM Technologies continues to demonstrate solid financial health and strategic execution, positioning itself well for future growth in the technology manufacturing sector.

