Tsumura Completes Acquisition of Shanghai Hongqiao Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tsumura & Co ( (JP:4540) ) has issued an announcement.

Tsumura & Co. has completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Shanghai Hongqiao Traditional Chinese Drug Pieces Co., Ltd., a company specializing in pharmaceutical production and traditional Chinese medicine services. This acquisition is expected to be reflected in Tsumura’s financial statements from the mid-term period of the fiscal year ending March 2026, potentially impacting the company’s earnings and dividend forecasts.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4540) stock is a Hold with a Yen3870.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tsumura & Co stock, see the JP:4540 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tsumura & Co

Tsumura & Co. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and wholesale of traditional Chinese medicine. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its traditional Chinese drug pieces and related services.

YTD Price Performance: -22.02%

Average Trading Volume: 390,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen271.5B

Learn more about 4540 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue