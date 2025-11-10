Tsumura & Co. Revises Medium-Term Plan with Higher Profit Targets

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tsumura & Co ( (JP:4540) ) just unveiled an update.

Tsumura & Co. has revised its Medium-Term Management Plan for FY2025-FY2027, increasing its operating profit and ROE targets due to better-than-expected business performance. The upward revision is driven by the consolidation of Shanghai Hongqiao Traditional Chinese Drug Pieces Co., Ltd., cost reductions, and effective expense management, positioning the company for improved financial outcomes despite inflationary pressures.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4540) stock is a Hold with a Yen3870.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tsumura & Co stock, see the JP:4540 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tsumura & Co

Tsumura & Co. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on traditional Chinese medicine. The company is known for its herbal medicine products and has a significant market presence in Japan and China.

YTD Price Performance: -22.02%

Average Trading Volume: 390,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen271.5B

