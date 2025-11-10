Tsumura & Co. Reports Mixed Financial Results Amid Strategic Adjustments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Tsumura & Co ( (JP:4540) ).

Tsumura & Co. reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2025, but experienced significant declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company has revised its dividend forecast upwards, indicating confidence in future performance. The financial results reflect a challenging period with decreased profitability, yet the company’s strategic adjustments, including dividend revisions, suggest a focus on long-term stability and growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4540) stock is a Hold with a Yen3870.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tsumura & Co stock, see the JP:4540 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tsumura & Co

Tsumura & Co. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of traditional Japanese Kampo medicines. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its dedication to integrating traditional herbal medicine with modern scientific practices.

YTD Price Performance: -22.02%

Average Trading Volume: 390,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen271.5B

