Tsugami Corporation’s Treasury Share Acquisition Update

An announcement from Tsugami Corp. ( (JP:6101) ) is now available.

Tsugami Corporation announced that it did not acquire any treasury shares during the designated acquisition period from July 18 to July 31, 2025, despite a prior resolution allowing for the purchase of up to 500,000 shares. The decision to acquire treasury shares was influenced by financial conditions and stock price trends, but no purchases were made, leaving the company’s treasury shares unchanged.

More about Tsugami Corp.

Tsugami Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on the production of precision machinery and equipment. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its expertise in machine tools and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 287,258

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen99.96B

