Tsugami Corporation Updates on Treasury Share Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tsugami Corp. ( (JP:6101) ) has issued an update.

Tsugami Corporation announced the status of its treasury share acquisition, which was resolved by the Board of Directors in July 2025. Despite the authorization to acquire up to 500,000 shares, the company acquired 151,600 shares by October 31, 2025, at a total value of 329,462,500 yen, reflecting strategic financial management and market considerations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6101) stock is a Buy with a Yen3069.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tsugami Corp. stock, see the JP:6101 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tsugami Corp.

Tsugami Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, primarily engaged in the manufacturing industry. It focuses on producing precision machine tools and has a significant presence in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 245,146

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen128.1B

For an in-depth examination of 6101 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue