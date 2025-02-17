Tsubaki Nakashima Reports 2024 Financial Results Amidst Strategic Restructuring

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd ( (JP:6464) ) is now available.

Tsubaki Nakashima reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, indicating a slight decline in sales and a significant drop in operating profit. The company reclassified its ball screws and ball ways business as a discontinued operation, affecting key financial metrics. Despite a challenging year, Tsubaki Nakashima plans to distribute a higher dividend for the year 2024 compared to the previous year, reflecting a consideration of shareholder returns amidst financial restructuring.

More about Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd

Tsubaki Nakashima Co., Ltd., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on the production and sales of precision components such as ball bearings. The company engages with industries like automotive and machine tools, providing essential parts that contribute to the functionality and efficiency of various mechanical systems.

YTD Price Performance: -2.54%

Average Trading Volume: 397,886

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen18.67B

