TSMC Announces Key Financial and Operational Updates for September 2025

The latest update is out from TSMC ( (TSM) ).

On October 23, 2025, TSMC reported several significant changes and activities for September 2025, including alterations in the shareholdings of its board members and major shareholders, asset acquisitions and dispositions, capital appropriations, issuance of unsecured bonds, and the cancellation of common shares. These developments reflect TSMC’s ongoing strategic adjustments and financial maneuvers, which are likely to impact its operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSM) stock is a Buy with a $345.00 price target.

TSMC’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook, reflecting robust demand for advanced technologies. While the stock is technically strong, its high valuation suggests growth expectations are already priced in.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is a leading company in the semiconductor industry, primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. TSMC is known for its cutting-edge technology and serves a global market, focusing on providing advanced semiconductor solutions to various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 12,272,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1246.8B

