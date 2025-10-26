Tsingtao Brewery Terminates Acquisition of Jimo Yellow Wine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Tsingtao Brewery Co ( (HK:0168) ) is now available.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited announced the termination of its acquisition of the entire equity interest in Jimo Yellow Wine due to unmet conditions in the Transfer Agreement. This decision underscores the company’s commitment to adhering to contractual obligations and highlights the potential risks and uncertainties involved in such transactions, urging investors to exercise caution.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0168) stock is a Buy with a HK$61.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tsingtao Brewery Co stock, see the HK:0168 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tsingtao Brewery Co

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is a Sino-foreign joint stock limited company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the brewing industry. The company is known for its production of beer and has a significant market presence both domestically and internationally.

YTD Price Performance: -0.89%

Average Trading Volume: 4,143,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$85.14B

Find detailed analytics on 0168 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue