Tryptamine Therapeutics Updates AGM Notice with New Auditor Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Tryptamine Therapeutics ( (AU:TYP) ) is now available.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited has issued an addendum to its 2025 Annual General Meeting notice to include a new resolution for the appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the company’s auditor. This resolution, initially mentioned in a January announcement, was omitted from the original notice. The AGM will proceed as scheduled without changes to its date, time, or venue. This update ensures compliance and transparency in the company’s governance, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence positively.

More about Tryptamine Therapeutics

Tryp Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel formulations of psilocin for use in psychotherapy to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead program, TRP-8803, aims to improve the administration of psilocin, potentially enhancing its efficacy and safety. Tryp has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for binge eating disorder and fibromyalgia and is conducting trials for irritable bowel syndrome.

Average Trading Volume: 2,095,577

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.72M

For an in-depth examination of TYP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue