Tryptamine Therapeutics Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

An update from Tryptamine Therapeutics ( (AU:TYP) ) is now available.

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as it plans a capital raising initiative. This move is expected to impact the company’s financial strategy and market positioning, with the halt in place until the announcement of the capital raising or the resumption of trading on November 5, 2025.

Tryptamine Therapeutics

Tryptamine Therapeutics Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on therapeutic solutions. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker TYP.

Average Trading Volume: 2,058,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$54.72M

