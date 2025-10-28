Truxton Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Truxton Corp ( (TRUX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Truxton Corp presented to its investors.

Truxton Corporation, based in Nashville, Tennessee, is a financial holding company offering wealth, banking, and family office services to affluent individuals and businesses globally through its subsidiary, Truxton Trust Company.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Truxton Corporation reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $5.6 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, marking a 23% rise from the same period in 2024. This growth underscores the company’s commitment to delivering strong financial performance and shareholder value.

Key financial highlights include a 4% increase in loans to $721 million and an 11% rise in total deposits to $1.16 billion compared to the previous quarter. Non-interest income also saw an 8% year-over-year increase, driven by wealth management services. Despite a slight decline in the net interest margin to 2.82%, the company’s capital position remains robust, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.90%.

Truxton’s strategic initiatives, such as the full repayment of its $15 million subordinated debt and a special cash dividend, reflect its strong financial health and commitment to enhancing shareholder returns. The company’s focus on superior deposit operations and efficient funding sources continues to support its growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, Truxton Corporation remains optimistic about its future performance, leveraging its strong capital base and strategic initiatives to navigate the evolving financial landscape and deliver value to its stakeholders.

