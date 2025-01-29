Truth Social Launches Truth.Fi Fintech Brand Expansion

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Truth Social ( (DJT) ) is now available.

On January 29, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. announced the launch of Truth.Fi, a new financial services and fintech brand, as part of a strategy to diversify its $700 million reserves. The initiative aims to introduce investment vehicles based on America-First principles, with up to $250 million allocated to customized accounts, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, in collaboration with Charles Schwab and Yorkville Advisors. This expansion into financial services is intended to strengthen their presence in the market and support American growth sectors.

More about Truth Social

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates in the social media and streaming industry, primarily offering the Truth Social platform for free expression and Truth+, a streaming service. Their market focus is on providing alternatives to mainstream platforms by emphasizing free speech and privacy protection.

YTD Price Performance: -11.70%

Average Trading Volume: 28,765,924

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $6.52B

