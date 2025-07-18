Truth Social Launches iPad App on Apple Store

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Truth Social ( (DJT) ) has issued an update.

On July 18, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. announced the release of a Truth Social app customized for iPad devices, available on the Apple App Store. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance user experience across platforms and expand its market reach, with the app designed to optimize layout and interaction on iPad screens. The company plans to continue updating the app based on user feedback, reflecting its commitment to improving its digital offerings.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates Truth Social, a social media platform aimed at promoting free speech, and Truth+, a TV streaming platform offering family-friendly content. The company also plans to launch Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand.

Average Trading Volume: 7,831,402

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.25B

