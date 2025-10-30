Truth Social Faces Secret Subpoena for Bank Records

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Truth Social ( (DJT) ).

On October 30, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. revealed that it was targeted in a secret subpoena by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who sought the company’s bank records as part of an investigation into President Trump. CEO Devin Nunes criticized the subpoena as an abuse of power, noting that the company did not exist at the time of the events under investigation and raising concerns about potential leaks of their banking information.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates in the technology and media industry, focusing on providing platforms for free speech and expression. The company manages Truth Social, a social media platform, Truth+, a TV streaming service with family-friendly content, and is launching Truth.Fi, a FinTech brand with America First investment options.

