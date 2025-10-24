Trustpilot Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Trustpilot Group Plc ( (GB:TRST) ).

Trustpilot Group Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 175,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 198.00 GBp to 205.80 GBp. The company plans to cancel these shares, contributing to a total of 3,353,000 shares bought back since September 2025, which reflects Trustpilot’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRST) stock is a Hold with a £241.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Trustpilot Group Plc stock, see the GB:TRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRST is a Neutral.

Trustpilot Group Plc’s overall stock score is primarily driven by its strong financial performance, with significant revenue growth and improving profitability. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and the technical analysis indicates mixed signals with short-term bullish momentum but longer-term bearish trends. The absence of dividend yield further impacts the valuation negatively.

More about Trustpilot Group Plc

Trustpilot Group Plc operates in the online review industry, providing a platform for consumers to share feedback on businesses and services. The company focuses on enhancing transparency and trust between consumers and businesses in various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,874,096

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £812M

