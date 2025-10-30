Trustmark Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Trustmark ( (TRMK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Trustmark presented to its investors.

Trustmark Corporation is a financial services company that provides banking and financial solutions across several states in the southeastern United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Trustmark Corporation announced a net income of $56.8 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.94. The company reported continued growth in loans and deposits, stable credit quality, and strong profitability metrics, reflecting its solid financial performance.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include a 3.4% year-over-year growth in loans held for investment, totaling $13.5 billion, and a 2.6% year-over-year increase in deposits, reaching $15.6 billion. Total revenue grew by 5.3% year-over-year to $202.4 million, driven by an increase in net interest income and noninterest income. The company maintained a strong capital position with a CET1 ratio of 11.88% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.33%.

Trustmark’s noninterest expense rose by 6.2% year-over-year, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits, as well as strategic investments in talent to drive growth. The company also repurchased approximately 1.0 million shares of common stock during the first nine months of 2025 as part of its ongoing stock repurchase program.

Looking ahead, Trustmark’s management remains focused on building momentum through diversified loan growth and stable credit quality, while continuing to invest in organic growth initiatives and talent acquisition to enhance financial performance and create long-term value for shareholders.

