Truscott Mining Corporation Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

An announcement from Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd ( (AU:TRM) ) is now available.

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, at its office in Nedlands, WA. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and governance, with specific voting exclusions in place for key management personnel to ensure fair decision-making processes.

More about Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd

Truscott Mining Corporation Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in activities related to the extraction and processing of minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 85,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.87M

