Trupanion Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Trupanion Inc. is a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, operating primarily in the pet insurance sector across North America and parts of Europe. The company is known for its unique technology that allows direct payment to veterinarians at checkout.

In its third quarter of 2025, Trupanion reported strong financial results, achieving record profitability and a new credit facility. The company’s revenue increased by 12% compared to the same period last year, and it secured a $120 million credit facility with PNC Bank, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Key financial highlights include a total revenue of $366.9 million, a 12% increase from the previous year, and a net income of $5.9 million, significantly up from $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The subscription business saw a 15% revenue increase, and adjusted EBITDA rose to $19.6 million from $14.5 million. The company also reported improved cash flow metrics, with operating cash flow at $29.2 million and free cash flow at $23.9 million.

Trupanion’s strategic move to secure a new credit facility with a lower interest rate is expected to support its long-term growth initiatives. This financial maneuver is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its capital structure and expand its reach in the pet insurance market.

Looking ahead, Trupanion’s management remains focused on sustainable growth and expanding access to pet care. With a robust financial foundation and strategic investments, the company is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in the coming quarters.

