Trupanion Appoints Bradley S. Powell to Board

Trupanion ( (TRUP) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Trupanion, Inc. announced the appointment of Bradley S. Powell to its Board of Directors. Powell, who previously served as CFO at Expeditors International of Washington, brings extensive financial and strategic expertise to Trupanion. His appointment is expected to bolster Trupanion’s growth strategy and enhance shareholder value, as the company continues to scale its operations in the pet insurance industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TRUP) stock is a Buy with a $67.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TRUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TRUP is a Neutral.

Trupanion’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call outcomes. However, bearish technical indicators and high valuation metrics weigh down the score. The company’s strategic focus on growth and operational efficiency provides a positive outlook, but current market conditions and valuation concerns limit the score.

More about Trupanion

Trupanion is a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, operating across the United States, Canada, and parts of Continental Europe. With over 1,000,000 pets enrolled, the company offers pet owners peace of mind through unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is distinguished by its unique technology that allows direct payments to veterinarians at checkout, and it is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol ‘TRUP’.

Average Trading Volume: 458,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.79B

