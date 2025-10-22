Truly International Seeks Major Stake in Truly RS Through Public Tender

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Truly International Holdings ( (HK:0732) ) has provided an announcement.

Truly International Holdings Limited has announced its intention to acquire approximately 11.43% of the equity interests in Truly RS through public tenders, with a total consideration of no more than RMB1,050 million. This acquisition, if successful, will be aggregated with a previous acquisition and will constitute a major transaction under the Listing Rules. The company is seeking shareholder approval in advance to expedite the process, and the outcome of the acquisition will depend on the results of the public tenders and subsequent agreements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0732) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target.

Truly International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the electronics industry. It operates through its subsidiary, Truly Opto-Electronics, and focuses on acquiring equity interests in related companies.

