Truly International Holdings Reports Decline in Turnover for July 2025

The latest announcement is out from Truly International Holdings ( (HK:0732) ).

Truly International Holdings Limited reported a decrease in its unaudited net consolidated turnover for July 2025, amounting to approximately HK$1,468 million, a 3.3% decline compared to July 2024. The company’s cumulative turnover for the first seven months of 2025 also saw a decrease of 5.3% from the previous year, totaling approximately HK$9,566 million. This announcement serves to inform shareholders and potential investors about the company’s financial performance and advises caution in dealing with its shares.

More about Truly International Holdings

Truly International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in the technology sector, focusing on the production and distribution of electronic components and products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,095,813

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.61B

