Truist Financial Issues $1.25 Billion in Notes

Truist Financial ( (TFC) ) has shared an update.

On October 23, 2025, Truist Financial Corporation issued and sold $1.25 billion in Fixed-to-Floating Rate Medium-Term Notes due in 2036, while its subsidiary, Truist Bank, concurrently issued and sold $1.25 billion in Senior Bank Notes due in 2029. This strategic move is likely aimed at strengthening the company’s financial position and enhancing its market offerings, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (TFC) stock is a Buy with a $48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Truist Financial stock, see the TFC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TFC is a Outperform.

Truist Financial’s strong earnings performance and attractive valuation are the most significant factors driving the score. While technical indicators are mixed, the company’s strategic investments and robust capital return strategy provide a positive outlook. High debt levels and deposit challenges are risks to monitor.

Truist Financial Corporation operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services. It focuses on delivering comprehensive financial solutions to its clients, leveraging its bank subsidiary, Truist Bank.

Average Trading Volume: 7,699,994

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $56.52B

