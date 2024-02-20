TrueCar Increases Share Buyback Program to $100 Million

TrueCar (TRUE) has released an update.

The Board of Directors of the Company has decided to boost their share repurchase program, raising the available funds from $45.8 million to a substantial $100 million. Additionally, they’ve pushed back the program’s expiration date, giving themselves until the end of 2026 to execute buybacks. This move shows a commitment to return value to shareholders, though it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that any specific amount will be repurchased.

