Truecaller Continues Share Buyback Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

Truecaller AB Class B ( ($SE:TRUE.B) ) has shared an announcement.

Truecaller AB has repurchased 80,000 of its own B shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. This initiative, authorized at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, allows the company to buy back shares up to 10% of the total shares outstanding until the 2026 AGM. The buyback program is conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm and has so far accumulated a total of 1,902,500 shares repurchased, representing 0.54% of the outstanding capital. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Truecaller’s market position and potentially increase shareholder returns.

More about Truecaller AB Class B

Truecaller is a leading global platform specializing in verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. It aims to facilitate safe and relevant conversations between individuals and businesses, particularly focusing on emerging markets where fraud and unwanted communication are prevalent. Truecaller boasts over 450 million active users and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

YTD Price Performance: -46.61%

Average Trading Volume: 1,701,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK9.25B

