Truecaller Announces Nomination Committee for 2026 AGM

The latest update is out from Truecaller AB Class B ( ($SE:TRUE.B) ).

Truecaller AB has announced the formation of its nomination committee for the Annual General Meeting 2026, consisting of representatives from its largest shareholders and a board member. The meeting is scheduled for May 22, 2026, in Stockholm, Sweden, and shareholders are invited to submit proposals to the committee by January 31, 2026.

More about Truecaller AB Class B

Truecaller is a leading global platform specializing in verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, aiming to foster safe and relevant interactions between individuals and businesses. With a focus on combating fraud and unwanted communication, particularly in emerging markets, Truecaller serves over 450 million active users worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: -46.61%

Average Trading Volume: 1,701,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK9.25B

