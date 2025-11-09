TruBridge, Inc. Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Optimistic Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

TruBridge, Inc. Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Optimistic Outlook

TruBridge, Inc. Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiments and Optimistic Outlook

Trubridge, Inc. ((TBRG)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TruBridge, Inc.’s recent earnings call revealed a mixed sentiment, highlighting both achievements and challenges. The company showcased significant improvements in financial metrics, cost optimization, and cash flow, yet faced hurdles with underwhelming bookings and stagnant Financial Health revenue. Despite these challenges, TruBridge remains optimistic about future growth and margin expansion.

Improved Financial Metrics

TruBridge reported an expected expansion of adjusted EBITDA margins by approximately 600 basis points from 2023 to year-end. The year-to-date free cash flow improved by $20 million, and the company successfully reduced its debt by $35 million, lowering net leverage by more than 2 turns.

Successful Cost Optimization

The company’s cost optimization initiatives have been fruitful, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.9% for Q3 2025, marking a 155 basis point improvement compared to the previous year.

Cash Flow and Leverage Improvements

TruBridge’s cash balance saw a significant increase from $3.8 million at the end of 2023 to approximately $20 million. The year-to-date free cash flow reached $15 million in 2025, a notable improvement from a cash outflow of $5 million in 2023.

Revenue Growth in Patient Care

Patient Care revenue experienced a 5.3% year-over-year growth, driven by SaaS growth and nonrecurring revenues. Excluding Centriq, the growth in Patient Care revenue would have been 8.9%.

Positive Outlook for Future

The company anticipates a 200 basis point expansion of EBITDA margin in 2026 due to ongoing cost optimizations and global workforce transitions.

Underwhelming Bookings

Bookings were disappointing, coming in at $15.5 million, down from $25.6 million sequentially and $21 million year-over-year, falling 20% short of internal expectations.

Challenges in Financial Health Revenue

Financial Health revenue remained flat year-over-year, hindered by slower performance in some products, despite growth in CBO and Encoder revenue.

Delayed Decision-Making in Sales

Hospital decision-making delays, attributed to budget cycles and regulatory uncertainties, led to underperformance in Q3 bookings.

Guidance and Future Expectations

TruBridge provided guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025, expecting revenue between $86 million to $89 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $16.5 million to $19.5 million. For the full year 2025, revenue is projected between $345 million and $348 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to range from $65 million to $68 million. The company anticipates an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 260 basis points compared to the previous year, driven by cost management and ROI-driven cost rationalization. Looking ahead to 2026, TruBridge foresees further adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of around 200 basis points, aiming for a margin of 20% by the end of 2025.

In summary, TruBridge, Inc.’s earnings call highlighted a mixed sentiment with notable achievements in financial metrics and cost optimization, countered by challenges in bookings and Financial Health revenue. The company remains optimistic about future growth, with a clear focus on margin expansion and strategic cost management.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement