Troilus Gold Secures Offtake Agreement with Boliden for Copper-Gold Concentrate

The latest update is out from Troilus Gold Corp ( (TSE:TLG) ).

Troilus Gold Corp. has entered into indicative commercial offtake terms with Boliden Commercial AB for the sale of copper-gold concentrate from its Troilus Project in Quebec. This agreement, alongside a previous one with Aurubis AG, underscores the project’s strategic importance in the European critical minerals supply chain and reinforces Troilus’ technical credibility. The agreements are expected to be finalized with the completion of a US$700 million debt financing package, supporting the project’s advancement towards a construction decision.

Troilus Gold Corp’s stock score reflects the challenges of its pre-revenue status and financial instability, marked by negative earnings and cash flow. However, strong technical momentum and strategic corporate events, such as significant financing and positive drilling results, provide a more favorable outlook. These positive developments help offset the stock’s unattractive valuation metrics, leading to an overall score in the mid-range.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on advancing the former Troilus Mine, a gold and copper project, towards production. Located in Quebec, Canada, Troilus holds a significant land position in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt and aims to establish a large-scale open-pit mining operation.

