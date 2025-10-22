Troilus Gold Corp. Changes Auditor to Deloitte LLP

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Troilus Gold Corp ( (TSE:TLG) ) has issued an announcement.

Troilus Gold Corp. has announced a change in its auditor from McGovern Hurley LLP to Deloitte LLP, effective October 21, 2025. This change was approved by the Board of Directors, and there were no reservations or reportable events with the former auditor. The company expressed gratitude to McGovern Hurley LLP for their services. This transition is part of Troilus’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial governance as it progresses towards production at its flagship mining project in Quebec.

Spark’s Take on TSE:TLG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:TLG is a Neutral.

Troilus Gold Corp’s stock score reflects the challenges of its pre-revenue status and financial instability, marked by negative earnings and cash flow. However, strong technical momentum and strategic corporate events, such as significant financing and positive drilling results, provide a more favorable outlook. These positive developments help offset the stock’s unattractive valuation metrics, leading to an overall score in the mid-range.

More about Troilus Gold Corp

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on advancing the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Located in Quebec, Canada, Troilus holds a substantial land position in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt and aims to establish a large-scale 22-year open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a key project in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 1,144,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$611.6M

