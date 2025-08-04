Triveni Turbine Reports Q1 FY26 Financial Results with Strong Order Book

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Triveni Turbine Limited ( (IN:TRITURBINE) ) has issued an update.
Triveni Turbine Limited announced its financial performance for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a decline in revenue and profit margins compared to the previous year. Despite a 20% year-on-year decline in revenue to ₹3.71 billion and a 19% drop in profit before tax to ₹873 million, the company reported a record outstanding order book of ₹20.74 billion, indicating strong future demand. The EBITDA margin improved slightly to 25.8%, and the company maintained significant investments, including cash holdings of ₹10.05 billion, highlighting its robust financial position.
More about Triveni Turbine Limited
Triveni Turbine Limited is a market-leading corporation specializing in industrial heat and power solutions, with a focus on decentralized steam-based renewable turbines up to 100 MW. The company is known for its core competency in these areas and is recognized for its growth and market leadership.
Average Trading Volume: 85,478
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: 186.8B INR
For a thorough assessment of TRITURBINE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.