TrivarX Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

The latest announcement is out from TrivarX Limited ( (AU:TRI) ).

TrivarX Limited has announced the issuance of 100,000 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TRI. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and potentially increase liquidity for its shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 62.50%

Average Trading Volume: 4,056,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$16.12M

