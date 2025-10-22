TrivarX Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TrivarX Limited ( (AU:TRI) ) has issued an announcement.

TrivarX Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 23.5 million unlisted options expiring in three years and over 21 million ordinary fully paid shares, with the issue date set for November 24, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and market positioning as it seeks to raise capital and enhance its operational capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: 68.75%

Average Trading Volume: 3,821,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$16.74M

