TrivarX Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

TrivarX Limited ( (AU:TRI) ) has issued an update.

TrivarX Limited has announced the issuance of 87,274,663 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code TRI. This issuance is part of a transaction previously announced and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and liquidity, potentially impacting its stakeholders positively.

More about TrivarX Limited

YTD Price Performance: 62.50%

Average Trading Volume: 4,056,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$16.12M

