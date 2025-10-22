TrivarX Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from TrivarX Limited ( (AU:TRI) ) is now available.

TrivarX Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held in person at its registered office in Mount Lawley, Western Australia, on November 21, 2025. Shareholders are advised that the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement are available online, and they will not receive hard copies unless previously requested. The company has provided details for proxy voting and contact information for shareholder queries. Any changes to the meeting arrangements will be communicated via the ASX and the company’s website.

More about TrivarX Limited

YTD Price Performance: 68.75%

Average Trading Volume: 3,821,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$16.74M

See more insights into TRI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue