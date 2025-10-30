TrivarX Advances Mental Health Diagnostics and Expands into Neuro-Oncology

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from TrivarX Limited ( (AU:TRI) ) is now available.

TrivarX Limited has made significant advancements in its clinical trial aimed at screening for major depressive episodes among veterans, in collaboration with the US Department of Veterans Affairs and GLAVREF. The trial, which uses TrivarX’s proprietary ECG-based technology, has shown promising interim results, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing scalable mental health screening solutions. Additionally, TrivarX is expanding its diagnostic portfolio by acquiring the Stabl-Im IP, a transformative imaging technology for early brain tumor detection, marking a strategic move into the high-growth neuro-oncology market. This expansion is supported by a successful $4.2 million placement, indicating strong investor confidence in TrivarX’s strategic direction and technological capabilities.

More about TrivarX Limited

TrivarX Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on developing innovative diagnostic technologies. The company specializes in mental health and neuro-oncology diagnostics, utilizing non-invasive, AI-driven tools to enhance early detection and treatment strategies.

YTD Price Performance: 37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 3,978,659

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$15.56M

For detailed information about TRI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue