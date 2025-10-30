Triumph New Energy Reports Increased Losses in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Triumph New Energy Company ( (HK:1108) ) has shared an update.

Triumph New Energy Company Limited reported its third-quarter financial results for 2025, revealing a significant decline in performance compared to the previous year. The company experienced a net loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 147.28 million, a 23.50% increase in loss from the same period last year, and a total profit loss of RMB 146.26 million. Despite a 40.15% increase in operating revenue for the quarter, the company’s net cash flow from operating activities was negative, indicating financial challenges. The report highlights a decrease in owner’s equity by 14.84% and a decline in weighted average return on net assets, reflecting ongoing financial difficulties.

Triumph New Energy Company Limited, formerly known as Luoyang Glass Company Limited, is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the energy sector, focusing on new energy solutions and related services.

