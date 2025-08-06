Tristel Releases Capital Markets Day Video Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Tristel ( (GB:TSTL) ) has provided an update.

Tristel plc announced that the recording of its Capital Markets Day, held on July 29, 2025, is now accessible on the company’s website. This update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s strategic direction and operational focus, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and engagement with investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TSTL) stock is a Buy with a £4.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tristel stock, see the GB:TSTL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TSTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TSTL is a Outperform.

Tristel’s overall stock score of 74 is primarily driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events, such as strategic expansions and new product launches. However, bearish technical indicators and a high valuation limit the score. The robust financial health and strategic initiatives position Tristel well for future growth, although current market sentiment and valuation warrant caution.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:TSTL stock, click here.

More about Tristel

Tristel plc is a global infection prevention company specializing in the manufacture and supply of products utilizing its proprietary chlorine dioxide (ClO2) chemistry. The company is a market leader in the manual decontamination of medical devices and provides sustainable sporicidal surface disinfection solutions under the Cache brand. Tristel operates globally with a head office in Snailwell, near Cambridge, and has been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2005.

Average Trading Volume: 79,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £177.5M

Learn more about TSTL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue