Triple Point Venture VCT Plc Announces New Subscription Offer

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC ( (GB:TPV) ) has issued an update.
Triple Point Venture VCT Plc has announced its intention to launch a new offer for subscription of Venture Shares for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years. This move is expected to provide additional funding opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and offering new investment opportunities for stakeholders.
More about Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC
Triple Point Venture VCT Plc is a Venture Capital Trust established in July 2010, focusing on funding small and medium-sized enterprises. The company operates under the management of Triple Point Investment Management LLP.
Average Trading Volume: 100,893
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: £85.09M
