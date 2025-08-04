Triple Point Venture VCT Plc Announces New Subscription Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC ( (GB:TPV) ) has issued an update.

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc has announced its intention to launch a new offer for subscription of Venture Shares for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years. This move is expected to provide additional funding opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises, potentially enhancing the company’s market position and offering new investment opportunities for stakeholders.

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc is a Venture Capital Trust established in July 2010, focusing on funding small and medium-sized enterprises. The company operates under the management of Triple Point Investment Management LLP.

Average Trading Volume: 100,893

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £85.09M

