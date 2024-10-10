Triple Flag Hits Record Q3 Revenue in 2024

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFPM) has released an update.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. announced a record-breaking third quarter in 2024 with $73.7 million in revenue and sales of 29,773 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs), marking a period of significant growth and positioning the company for continued per-share growth. The strong performance, including contributions from recent acquisitions and sales, keeps the company on track to meet its annual GEOs sales guidance. The financial results will be further discussed in an upcoming conference call and live webcast following the release of detailed Q3 results.

