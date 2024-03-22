Trinity Place CEO Flags Potential Good Reason Exit

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) has issued an announcement.

Matthew Messinger, CEO of Trinity Place Holdings Inc., has notified the board that he believes there are grounds for “Good Reason” termination under his employment contract. The company has a 30-day period to address the issues he’s raised. If unresolved, his departure could trigger benefits as outlined in his agreement, while discussions about his future with the company are ongoing.

